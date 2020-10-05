Lafayette County man sentenced to 36 years for child sex abuse, assault

Advertisement

A Lafayette County man who sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in the backyard of a Stamps, Ark., residence in 2017 was sentenced last week to 36 years in prison.

Eathan Jeremy Settle, 23, struck an 8-year-old relative in the face and sexually assaulted her in the yard of a house in Stamps during Thanksgiving holidays Nov. 24, 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit. A neighbor heard the child screaming and heard Settle tell the child, “Put it back in your mouth.”

Settle was sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault as part of his plea bargain. Settle was also sentenced to 10-year and 6-year prison terms for attacking a fellow inmate in the Lafayette County jail with a shank made from a plastic spork in 2019.

Settle must serve all sentences consecutively.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Connie Mitchell and David Freeze prosecuted the case. Circuit Judge Carlton Jones presided over the matter.

Upon release from prison, Settle will be required to register as a sex offender.

