Man accused of filming sexually explicit video of 6-year-old girl

A man accused of filming a sexually explicit video of a 6-year-old girl is facing charges of possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child in Bowie County.

Shawn Michael Owen, 36, was arrested on the pornography charge by New Boston, Texas, police in March. According to a probable cause affidavit, Owen’s girlfriend was looking for evidence that he was cheating on her when she found a video depicting the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl on a phone Owen allegedly claimed did not work.

On the video lasting more than eight minutes a man can be heard directing the girl and can be seen reaching out and touching the girl. Owen’s girlfriend recognized the child in the video and showed it to her parents, who called police.

Since the discovery of the video, the girl was interviewed at Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center. She allegedly described being abused sexually by Owen on multiple occasions.

Owen faces 2 to 10 years in prison if convicted of possessing child pornography. He faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Owen’s bail on the pornography charge is $50,000. Bail is set for Owen at $100,000 on the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

