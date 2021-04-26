Man accused of shooting mother while child in back seat

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police have charged a local man with aggravated assault and child endangerment in connection with a shooting on Old Boston Road earlier this month.

Jimmy Lee Mitchell, 33, is accused of confronting the mother of his 1-year-old son as she pulled into a driveway of a friend’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit. Mitchell allegedly fired a shot which went through the window and struck the woman in her left arm.

The 1-year-old son of Mitchell and the woman was in the back seat at the time of the shooting.

Advertisement

Mitchell dropped the woman off at a local hospital after he allegedly shot her.

Mitchell faces 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted of aggravated assault and 6 months to 2 years in a state jail if found guilty of child endangerment.

Bail for Mitchell is set at $75,000 on the aggravated assault charge and at $30,000 on the child endangerment charge. Mitchell is currently free on bond.

