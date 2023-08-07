Man Accused Of Soliciting Minor Online Brought 6-Year-Old To Meet-Up

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man arrested as part of a law enforcement sting targeting adults who offer to pay minors they meet on the internet for sex allegedly showed up to an arranged meeting spot with a 6-year-old relative in tow.

James Clark Willis, 37, allegedly thought he was exchanging messages with a 16-year-old girl but was really chatting with an undercover police officer posing as a teen, according to a probable cause affidavit. Willis allegedly agreed to exchange cash and methamphetamine in exchange for sexual contact.

Willis allegedly arranged to meet the officer posing as a teen Thursday after telling her he wanted her to perform a strip tease and suggesting they involve an adult woman. After getting out of his truck and approaching a carport door as he’d been instructed, Willis was met by uniformed officers. Willis struggled with the lawmen before being tackled to the ground and handcuffed.

Willis’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the truck’s back seat and just over a gram of meth was allegedly recovered from his pocket. Pills wrapped in a cloth and stashed in the visor of the truck are suspected to be prescription amphetamine, the affidavit said.

Willis was charged with felony crimes including abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return, online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest, court records show. Willis’ bonds on the charges total $163,500 and he remains in Bowie County custody.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the sting include Texarkana Texas Police Dept., Texas Dept. of Public Safety and Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

