Man accused of threatening teen with hammer, knife

A man accused of threatening a girl and her mother after kicking in the door of their Texarkana, Texas, apartment is being held in the Bowie County jail.

Lamaro Bishop, 38, was allegedly intoxicated when Texarkana, Texas, police responded to a call for service July 5 at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. When police entered the apartment, they observed Bishop standing and facing another man.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a hammer and an open pocket knife were sitting on a television within Bishop’s reach. A woman and her daughter told police they were sleeping on a love seat and a sofa when the door burst open and Bishop came inside. Bishop allegedly went to the love seat where the girl, 13, was sleeping and pulled off her blanket. The girl ran to her mother on a couch in the same room.

A man who was at the apartment intervened by putting himself between the mother and daughter and Bishop. He told police he was able to get Bishop to put the hammer and knife on the television.

The girl’s mother told police Bishop had recently been harassing her. The woman reportedly told police she and Bishop have a child together.

Bishop has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. The case is assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

