Man Accused Of Using Bat In Assault Allegedly Cut Himself

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using an aluminum baseball bat to beat another man allegedly cut himself with a boxcutter after the assault.

David Elroy Wilson, 61, allegedly told members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he had wielded the bat in self-defense but investigators were skeptical when they analyzed the physical evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victim, 61, reported to police on Aug. 7 that he and Wilson had argued about work while at a house in the 1800 block of Charlestine Street. The man said he left the house and was sitting in a nearby park when Wilson attacked him with a bat and continued to hit him when he fell to the ground while attempting to get away. Officers noted visible injuries on the alleged victim including on his back, left shin and forearm.

At the same time, Wilson allegedly told a different officer that he acted in self-defense and claimed the alleged victim attacked him with a boxcutter, the affidavit said. Wilson allegedly had a “very clean cut in his shirt that didn’t exactly match with his wounds,” the affidavit said.

Wilson allegedly claimed he retrieved the bat from his vehicle after being cut by the alleged victim.

Officers noted that several small wounds on Wilson’s abdomen appeared self-inflicted and did not fit with the account Wilson allegedly gave of being sliced during “violent swings” with a boxcutter. The officers allegedly found no defensive wounds on Wilson and both the bat and boxcutter were allegedly found in Wilson’s possession.

Wilson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. Wilson is currently free on a $100,000 bond, Bowie County court records show.