Man Arrested for Whiskey River Shooting

On Friday, May 31, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police Officers were called to Whiskey River located at 310 E. 49th Street in response to a shooting incident. Witnesses at the bar informed the officers that the suspect, later identified as Sean Barrett, had attempted to enter the establishment but was denied entry by the security staff. Security personnel then escorted Barrett to the parking lot where he entered his white GMC pick-up truck.

Barrett proceeded to drive his truck towards the entrance of the bar where the victim and security members were present. Witnesses reported that Barrett fired a single shot from his vehicle, which struck the victim in the foot. After the shooting, Barrett quickly fled the scene at a high speed. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment for his non-life-threatening foot injury.

TAPD Criminal Investigation Division Detectives arrived on the scene to investigate the incident and were able to obtain probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Sean Barrett. Subsequently, on June 1, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., Sean Barrett turned himself in and was arrested by TAPD officers. He was then taken to Miller County Detention where he was charged with Battery 1st Degree and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle.