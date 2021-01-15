Man Charged With Murder For Running Over Man on State Line

Advertisement

The charges against Montavious Sharp, 22, have been upgraded to Murder after the man struck by Sharp’s vehicle on N. Stateline died on Wednesday. The investigation revealed that the 35 year old victim was intentionally struck by while walking on the sidewalk last Saturday. The two men are believed to have been business partners.

Sharp fled the scene but turned himself into detectives later that evening. He was originally charged with Aggravated Assault, but those charges were upgraded on Thursday. He remains in the Bi-State Jail.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash – or what led up to it – to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116

