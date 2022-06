Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a murder at a home in the 3600 block of Skyline that occurred 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, a man died at the home and his wife is in critical condition at Christus St. Michael Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police say that the couples’ 42 year old son was arrested at the scene for Murder and Aggravated Assault.