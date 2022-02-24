Man pleads guilty in Texarkana ATM thefts

Advertisement

A 20-year-old man from Houston pleaded guilty in a Texarkana federal court last week to conspiracy involving two ATM thefts last year.

Corde DeAndre St. Jules pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to bank theft. According to court records, St. Jules acted as a look-out during ATM burglaries in Texarkana on Jan. 27, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2021.

St. Jules and others used large trucks stolen from motel parking lots in Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas, along with hooks and chains to break the machines open. The January break-in of a Texar Federal Credit Union ATM at 4222 Gibson Lane in Texarkana, Texas, resulted in the loss of $127,654, according to court records. The February break-in of a Texar ATM at 5100 W. 7th Street resulted in the loss of $10,513.

Advertisement

St. Jules has agreed to a judgment for forfeiture of $33,665 which represents his profit from the crimes.

At least six others have been charged in the case. St. Jules is the only defendant to plead guilty at this time.

St. Jules will be sentenced at a later date. He is represented by Sulphur Springs, Texas, attorney Heath Hyde. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok is prosecuting.

