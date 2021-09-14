Man pleads not guilty to choking 10-year-old boy

Advertisement

A man accused of choking a 10-year-old boy to unconsciousness in June pleaded not guilty to child endangerment on Monday in Bowie County district court.

Anthony Hill, 36, was allegedly upset when the mother of the 10-year-old tried to wake him and get him to move from the living room couch to a bed in an apartment in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street on June 19, according to a probable cause document.

The woman reported to police that Hill “was possibly coming down from being high on methamphetamine.” The woman reported that Hill tried to grab her but she was able to push him away and retreat with her children to a bedroom.

Hill was allegedly trying to get the woman to come out of the bedroom but the 10-year-old stood beside her and refused to move.

Hill allegedly grabbed the boy by the throat and back of neck and lifted him in the air while choking him. The boy’s mother called 911 after Hill allegedly dropped the boy and fled the apartment.

When first responders arrived the boy had a pulse but was unresponsive. At the hospital the boy allegedly told a Texarkana, Texas, Police Department officer that Hill choked him and his throat was sore.

Hill allegedly claimed the boy’s mother assaulted him and that she may have fallen on the child.

Hill is charged with felony injury to a child. He entered a plea of not guilty Monday at a hearing before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Hill is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $100,000.

