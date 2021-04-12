Man sentenced to 12 years for sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

Advertisement

A man who sexually assaulted a woman after a party last year knowing that she was intoxicated received a sentence of 12 years in prison Wednesday as part of a plea bargain.

Jack Ray Dedner Jr., 21, sent the woman text messages in the days after the assault apologizing to her and sent text messages to another woman claiming he only assaulted the victim with his hands, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman went to the hospital the day after the party because discomfort she was experiencing led her to believe something had happened to her.

“There are several messages and witness statements that show how intoxicated the victim was and that Dedner was aware that the victim was physically unable to resist due to her level of intoxication,” the affidavit states.

Dedner was charged with second-degree sexual assault and faced two to twenty years in prison.

Dedner entered his plea of guilty to the charge Wednesday at a hearing before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. He was represented by Assistant Public Defender Sylvia Delgado. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case.

Dedner must register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

