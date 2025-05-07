Man Sentenced To More Than 8 Years Fed Time For Child Sexual Abuse Material

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Mount Pleasant, Texas, man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison Monday for possessing more than 600 images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Rodolfo Trejo, 32, appeared for sentencing Monday before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Trejo received a 97-month term for possessing the explicit images of children being sexually abused by adults, court records show.

Some of the images depicted prepubescent children being restrained while abused and the images included both girls and boys, court records state.

Trejo has been in federal custody since pleading guilty in January. Following his arrest in September last year, Trejo was allowed to remain free on a $20,000 unsecured appearance bond, court records show.

Trejo will be supervised by federal authorities for 10 years following his release from prison. There is no parole from a federal prison sentence, however, offenders may earn up to 54 days per year credit toward their sentence for good behavior.

Trejo was represented by Texarkana lawyer John Pickett. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards represented the government at Monday’s hearing.