Man to pay $54,000, serve federal time, for child porn possession

Advertisement

A Texarkana man was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution Thursday in a federal possession of child pornography case.

Demarcus Marcae Peoples, 37, was charged in a one-count indictment filed last year in the Western District of Arkansas, Texarkana Division in connection with a search of his computer conducted in September 2018, according to court documents. Images of children, including very young children, being sexually abused were found on Peoples’ laptop.

Peoples was ordered to pay $54,000 in restution to child victims who have been identified and were pictured in some of the pornographic material found in his possession.

Advertisement

Peoples must begin serving a 37-month prison sentence on June 29 and he must register as a sex offender. Hickey ordered that Peoples will be subject to 10 years of supervised release once he has finished his prison term.

Peoples is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Alex Wynn. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case.

