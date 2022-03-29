Man who assaulted Texarkana police, wrecked convenience store, sentenced to 10 years

Advertisement

A man who assaulted multiple police officers and wrecked a Texarkana convenience store in February 2021 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Ashley Neal McClanahan, 41, pleaded guilty to robbery, criminal mischief and multiple counts of assault Monday at a hearing before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. McClanahan received a 10-year prison sentence as part of his plea bargain.

It took a number of Texarkana, Texas, police officers to take McClanahan into custody Feb. 1 at the Exxon convenience store and gas station located at Texas Blvd. and College Drive.

Texarkana, Texas, Police Department Officer Jerrika Weaver first encountered McClanahan on Texas Blvd. where she was responding to a call regarding a suspiciou person, according to a probable cause affidavit. McClanahan hit Weaver while on the street, prompting her to deploy a chemical spray which appeared to have no effect on McClanahan.

McClanahan entered the convenience store and walked around the sales counter where he began rummaging through the purse of the clerk on duty. Weaver attempted to stop McClanahan but he hit her in the face before ripping a cash register from the counter and throwing it at the clerk.

As the clerk attempted to call for additional help, McClanahan grabbed her phone and slung the clerk around. McClanahan ripped a large cigarette display from behind the counter and threw it to the ground. Civilians in the store attempt to wrestle McClanahan but McClanahan manages to get away from them and Weaver.

Several civilians reported that McClanahan had a knife and Weaver evacuated the store to wait for backup. McClanahan entered the store bathroom and destroyed the toilet before more officers arrive.

When McClanahan exits the bathroom, he is struck repeatedly with rounds from police officers’ JPX pepper spray guns but continues to struggle with officers. As they wrestled him into handcuffs, McClanahan kicked and spat on officers.

