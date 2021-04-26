Man With Gun Sends Wadley Hospital into Lockdown for Short Time

Advertisement

Wadley Hospital with on lockdown for a short time Sunday evening after a man ran into the emergency room with a handgun.

According to police Donte Henderson ran into the ER with a handgun and said someone was chasing him. He then took off running through the hospital.

The hospital went into lockdown and notified police. Williams was quickly located and arrested by officers.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Charges are currently pending against Williams.

