Mistrial declared in Miller County sexual assault trial

Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of a 74-year-old man accused of child sex abuse.

A jury of six men and six women was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case of Willard Page after several hours of deliberations Wednesday afternoon. Page is accused of molesting a girl between the ages of 4 and 8 in the years 2007 to 2011.

The allegations were brought to law enforcement after the girl’s stepmother read text messages in the girl’s phone in November 2018 which referred to sexual abuse. Page denied any wrongdoing.

Page is represented by Texarkana lawyer Tommy Potter. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black are prosecuting the case.

The three counts of sexual assault remain pending against Page, who is currently free on a $50,000 bond. A new trial date has not been announced.

