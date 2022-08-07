Murder Suspect Found Dead

Advertisement

A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead.

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning.

An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy late last night during a traffic stop on South Lake Drive. Aguilar was suspected of shooting two people in Hooks, killing one.

The deputy was later airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock after being taken to a local hospital.

Press Release From Bowie County Sheriff’s Office

In relation to the information disseminated in the Press Release dated 8-6-2022 (see above), Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Willis observed a vehicle matching the description of the one being driven by the murder suspect responsible for killing Serafin Garcia Alanis. The vehicle had been taken at gunpoint in Sevier County, Arkansas after Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar fled Bowie County.

At approximately 10:36 pm Saturday, Lieutenant Lillis attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and South Kings Highway. As Lt. Lillis approached the vehicle from the passenger side, he was shot in the face by the suspect.

Witnesses observed the shooting and attempted to follow the suspect as he fled scene of the injured deputy. They were unable to maintain sight of Aguilar due to his erratic behavior. Life Net Ambulance personnel responded to Lt. Lillis along with all available area law enforcement. As Lt. Lillis was being transported to St. Michael’s Hospital, Aguilar abandoned the stolen vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Spur 76 and U.S. Highway 82w near Hooks, TX. He was able to steal another vehicle at gunpoint and flee the scene.

Area law enforcement located that vehicle in the wood line off Interstate 30 (eastbound) where Aguilar was presumed to have fled on foot. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Telford Unit provided tracking dogs that were able to track Aguilar to a vacant residence on Roy Road (County Road 2206). Tactical Units from Texarkana Texas Police Department, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety set up a perimeter and eventually located Aguilar within the home using a tactical robot. He was non-cooperative and led law enforcement on a hours long standoff. Using tactical cameras, the Texas DPS tactical team were able to locate Aguilar in a specific room within the home. He did not respond to audio or visual stimuli, indicating he may already be deceased. Entry was made and Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was confirmed deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Nancy Talley responded and ordered the autopsy of Aguilar.

Lieutenant Scott Lillis received excellent care at St. Michael’s Hospital and was transferred to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock for specialized care. He is in stable condition.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this difficult time: each of you helped put an end to the violent crime spree carried out by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar-

Texas Department of Public Safety (CID, Tactical Unit, TX Rangers, Troopers)

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Telford Unit tracking dogs)

Texarkana, TX Police Department

Texarkana, AR Police Department

Wake Village, TX Police Department

Nash, TX Police Department

Hooks, TX Police Department

New Boston, TX Police Department

Dekalb, TX Police Department

Red Lick ISD, Police Department

Life Net EMS