Parole denied for Richard Henson, convicted in 2003 Outback Steakhouse triple murder

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Richard Markeil “Lucky” Henson, one of two men convicted in the 2003 robbery and killing of three employees at the Texarkana Outback Steakhouse, has been denied parole.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles cited the brutality of the crime in its decision, concluding that Henson remains a threat to public safety.

“The record indicates the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior, or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety,” the board said.

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The 2003 killings

On Sept. 1, 2003, three employees were shot to death during a robbery at the Outback Steakhouse in Texarkana. The victims were Matthew Hines, 31; Chrystal Willis, 23; and Rebecca Shifflett, 24, who was six months pregnant.

Henson and Stephon Lavell Walter, both former employees of the restaurant, were arrested in connection with the killings. Investigators said one of the men had been fired by a victim before the robbery.

Walter was found guilty of capital murder in 2004 and sentenced to life in prison. Henson pleaded guilty to capital murder.

The case drew intense media coverage, prompting the court to move the trial to McKinney, Texas.

What happens next

Henson will remain in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Under state parole rules, his case will be reviewed again in April of 2031 at the earliest. His projected release date is September 3, 2048.