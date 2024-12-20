Paroled Murderer Accused Of Kidnapping, Rape Of Girl, 15

Sponsor

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark–A man currently on parole for a Union County, Ark., murder has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly grabbing a 15-year-old girl off the street before taking her to a nearby cemetery where he choked and raped her, according to records filed Tuesday in Columbia County.

Brock Yancey Davis, 45, is accused of jumping from a vehicle Oct. 19 while holding his penis as he approached two minor females walking in the area of Columbia Road 60 and Columbia Road 41, court records show. Davis reportedly managed to grab one of the girls, age 15, and while choking her, pushed her into his car.

Davis, of Waldo, Ark., allegedly drove the girl to a cemetery where he choked and sexually assaulted her. The second girl and another witness were able to provide a description of Yancey and his license plate number to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and a manhunt ensued “into the darkness of the night,” according to a statement from the CCSO. Deputies using a police K9 were able to locate Davis hiding in a wooded area.

Arkansas court records show that in December 2001, when Davis was 22, he was convicted of murder in Union County for a killing that occurred in 2000 and sentenced to 30 years in prison. His parole was approved in November 2023, according to Arkansas Department of Correction records.

Prison records show that he is on a waiting list to be returned to prison for violating his parole.

Davis faces possible life sentences if found guilty of kidnapping, raping and assaulting the girl in Columbia County. Both the rape and kidnapping charges are punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison while the aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to six years in prison. Prosecutors in Columbia County have filed a notice that they intend to treat Davis as an habitual offender and seek an enhancement of those punishment ranges, should he be convicted.

Davis is currently being held without bond in the Columbia County jail.