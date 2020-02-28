Police investigating after man shot while driving in Nash

Advertisement

A man shot on New Boston Rd. Thursday evening told police that the suspect is a person that he was involved in a business dispute with.

According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday they responded to Wadley Hospital in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

The victim advised that he was being followed while driving in Nash and pulled over in the 9100 Block of West New Boston Road. The victim alleged that the driver of the suspect vehicle then fired numerous shots at him, striking him once in the arm. The victim then drove himself to Wadley Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The victim identified the shooter to law enforcement and stated that he and the suspect were involved in a business dispute. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

