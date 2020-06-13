Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Pine Street early Saturday morning. Quentin Minniefield, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, died at the scene after being shot multiple times by Robert Moore, 40, of Texarkana Texas, at Moore’s apartment. Texarkana Arkansas Police arrested Moore minutes later at a relative’s home in the 3500 block of County Avenue without incident.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting there at approximately 3:30 this morning and discovered Minniefield laying on the stairs outside of Moore’s apartment. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced deceased soon afterwards. A witness told officers that Moore answered a knock at his apartment door and immediately began shooting at Minniefield as he opened the door. Moore fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. While a motive in the murder is not yet known, detectives have learned that the two men knew each other.

Moore was transported to the Miller County Jail by Texarkana Arkansas Police. A Murder warrant has been obtained by detectives and will be served upon his extradition back to Texas in the next few days.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

