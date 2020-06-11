Police investigating shooting at College Park Apartments

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at College Park apartments on N. Robison Rd. around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police soon received word that a shooting victim had arrived at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, a 23-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the apartments. He suffered a non life threatening injury to the leg.

Advertisement

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

