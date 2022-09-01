Prosecutors Formally Charge 65-Year-Old Man With Murder Of Girlfriend’s Son

Advertisement

ASHDOWN, Ark.–A 65-year-old man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend’s adult son has been charged with first-degree murder involving the use of a firearm in Little River County.

Walter Richard Duermit Jr. allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 37-year-old Joshua Yeager once during a verbal confrontation on July 26 in the bedroom of a house in the 1300 block of Little River 170 in the Richmond Community of Ashdown, Arkansas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Duermit appeared Wednesday before Circuit Judge Tom Cooper for an initial appearance. Cooper appointed the public defender’s office to represent Duermit and set his bail at $250,000, court records show.

Advertisement

Cooper also scheduled Duermit to return to court on Sept. 6 for arraignment on the charge.

Yeager was reportedly unarmed when Duermit allegedly fired a single shot. Yeager was pronounced dead at the scene and Duermit was arrested without incident after the shooting.

Duermit faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Prosecutors have filed an enhancement for use of a firearm during a felony, which could result in up to 15 additional years in prison. Any time ordered for the firearm enhancement must be served consecutively to any term Duermit receives if found guilty of murder.

He is currently being held in the Little River County jail.