SIM Cards, Cigarettes & Candy Among FCI Inmate’s Contraband

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was caught with a large cache of prohibited items stowed in his cell at the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April has pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison.

Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, faces up to a year in federal prison on each of the six counts of contraband possession he pleaded guilty to last week at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. A date for sentencing has not been set.

Maldonado’s stash included 60 SIM cards, small portable memory chips used in cell phones, along with one container of nicotine, 10 cartons of cigarettes, two lighters, two tubes of heavy duty glue, a pair of headphones, a pair of ear plugs, two boxes of tamarind pulp candy, a bag of scented laundry freshener, a bag of laundry detergent pods and eight packages of ankle socks, according to court records. The contraband was discovered April 10.

Maldonado is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Kenneth Hawk. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok.

