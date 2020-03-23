Suspect Facing Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant Charge

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department continues to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of N. Robison Road at approximately 3:00 this morning. Timothy Noble, 20, of Texarkana Texas, was shot by a patrol officr following a foot pursuit where he was carrying a pistol with a drum fed magazine that was loaded with several rounds of ammunition. Noble is in stable condition at Christus St. Michael Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the area after 911 calls were received reporting a group of people walking through the Woodbridge Apartment complex while wearing masks and carrying guns. The group was said to be headed in the direction of the area where two prior shots fired calls had been received in the previous three hours. On those calls, officers had located more than twenty spent shell casings in the roadway near three vehicles and two homes that had been shot several times.

After the 911 call about the masked men with guns was dispatched, an officer located the group walking near Barkwood and Sunset Roads. When they saw the officer, they immediately fled on foot and the officer began to chase one of them – later identified as Noble. Officers pursuing Noble for several blocks witnessed him to be carrying a handgun. Officers briefly lost sight of him before another officer saw him running south near Robison Road and College Drive. That officer confronted Noble as he tried to hide in a ditch behind a church in the 2700 block of Robison Road. Noble subsequently produced a firearm, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon and striking Noble. The officers immediately provided first aid to Noble prior to the arrival of paramedics.

In addition to Noble’s gun, three other guns were recovered along the path that the other members of the group were last seen running. A home owner on Barkwood Road later called 911 to report finding the guns in his yard. Those three guns are believed to have been dropped there by the other members of the group and had all previously been reported as stolen.

Warrants have been obtained charging Noble with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Evading Detention. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into the BI-State Jail.

Along with the investigation being conducted by our criminal investigation division, Chief Kevin Schutte requested that the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Once complete, the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a Grand Jury for review. The department is also doing an internal investigation of the shooting to determine if it complies with departmental policies.

As a matter of policy, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Our detectives are working to identify the other people in the group, who along with the suspect may have also been involved in the earlier shots fired calls.

