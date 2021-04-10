Suspect In Custody After 100+ Mile Interstate Pursuit

Advertisement

A suspect driving a semi-truck without a trailer led multiple police agencies on a multi-state pursuit down Interstate 30 Friday evening.

The pursuit began before 7 p.m. after the truck allegedly fled the scene of an accident around the 37 mile marker on Interstate in Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police pursued the suspect to the Texas state line where Texas DPS Troopers soon took over the pursuit. Texarkana, Texas Police deployed spike strips that initially deflated multiple tires. Texas DPS also deployed spike strips multiple times in the nearly 150 mile pursuit. Multiple other city and county agencies were involved in the pursuit.

According to police radio traffic, the driver is facing felony charges for ramming police vehicles.

The semi eventually wrecked out shortly after 9 p.m. near the 111 mile marker on Interstate 30 in Hunt County, Texas. The driver was taken into custody.