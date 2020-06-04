SWAT Standoff at Ridgewood Apartments

Advertisement



A SWAT standoff with a barricaded robbery suspect is currently unfolding at the Ridgewood Apartments on Richmond Rd.

Ridgewood Apartments is located at 1410 Richmond Rd.

The suspect is Thomas King Jr. 23-years-old. According to police King had outstanding warrants for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and a family violence charge.

King was spotted by a Texarkana, Arkansas officer and fled from the officer into Texas.

