Teen formally charged with murder in Miller County shooting

A 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old male juvenile in August at a house in Texarkana, Arkansas, has been charged by prosecutors with murder.

Keyuntre Ellis faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted. The documents charging Ellis with murder also include an enhancement notice for the use of a firearm in the commission of another felony. The enhancement means Ellis faces up to 15 years in addition to any sentence he might receive if found guilty of murder.

On August 3, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. TAPD was notified of a shooting in the 2800 block of Love Creek. Officers arrived on scene to find a 17-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and transported to St. Michael hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ellis was quickly identified as a suspect by investigators who learned Ellis and the juvenile victim had been engaged in an ongoing dispute. He turned himself in the following day.

Ellis is currently being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear this month before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.

