Texarkana ISD Board Approves $189 Million Bond Proposal

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — During a special called meeting on Thursday, August 11, The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election for November 8, 2022. The proposal was developed by a Long Range Planning Committee of 39 community members from across the district, including parents, community and business leaders, representatives from civic organizations and elected officials. Their primary task was to develop and present to the Board of Trustees a long-term Master Facilities Plan that included a recommendation for implementation.

“We are grateful to the Board, the more than 300 district stakeholders who contributed to the development of the district’s new Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan, and the business and community leaders who carefully studied needs and prioritized projects over the summer as members of the Long Range Planning Committee,” said TISD Superintendent, Dr. Doug Brubaker.

The last Texarkana ISD bond passed eight years ago in 2014. TISD constructed the Waggoner Creek Elementary School and the Sixth Grade Center on the Texas Middle School campus with the proceeds of those bonds.

The 2022 Bond will ask voters to consider a $189 million package with two propositions:

Proposition A includes safety and security upgrades, a Prekindergarten replacement school which will keep the Paul Laurence Dunbar name, a new replacement elementary school on the district’s Pine Street site for Highland Park and Spring Lake Park students, additions and renovations to Wake Village Elementary School, and new school buses. The total of Proposition A is $130 million.

If Proposition A is approved in November, the estimated tax impact would be a $9.06 per month increase for the average home valued at $119,550.

Proposition B is for new and existing facilities for Career and Technical Education at the Texas High School campus. The total for Proposition B is $59 million.

If Proposition B is approved in November, the estimated tax impact would be a $4.12 per month increase for the average home valued at $119,550.

“This bond has the potential to impact students from Pre-K through high school,” Dr. Brubaker said, “from the moment they first begin their learning to the moment they graduate and begin to pursue their academic and professional goals.”

Homeowners age 65 and older will not be impacted by the passage of the bond propositions if they have filed for and received the Over 65 Homestead Exemption with Bowie Central Appraisal District. Their school district taxes are frozen and will not exceed the frozen dollar amount. More information is available at bowieappraisal.com.

Early voting begins October 24 and ends November 4, and Election Day is November 8, 2022.

