Texarkana Man Accused Of Damaging Property While Fleeing

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 69-year old Texarkana man has been charged with evading arrest and criminal mischief following a pursuit last week that ended with a crash through the gate of an area business.

Police attempted to pull over Willie Munn at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning as he drove a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with allegedly expired tags in the Wake Village area, according to a probable cause affidavit. Munn allegedly pulled into the parking lot of Red River Federal Credit Union near W. 7th Street and stopped. As the officer walked toward the truck, Munn allegedly sped off down 7th Street.

As the truck approached the 2900 block of W. 7th, it allegedly turned left into the driveway of Matheson Gas, sending sparks flying as it busted through a locked gate. Both the driver and passenger-side doors of the truck were open when officers approached, but Munn was not immediately located, the affidavit said.

Agencies including the Texas Highway Patrol, Texarkana Texas Police Dept., Nash Police Dept., and Bowie County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist the Wake Village Police Dept. Munn was reportedly later found lying beneath a metal platform on the northwest side of the complex.

Munn was treated at a local hospital for an injury to his hand. When he was searched at the scene, officers allegedly found a pipe in his pocket commonly used to smoke crack cocaine, the affidavit said.

Damage to the gate was estimated at $3,000.

If convicted of evading in a vehicle, Munn faces two to ten years in prison. If found guilty of criminal mischief, he faces six months to two years in a state jail.

Munn is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $20,000.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.