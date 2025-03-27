Texarkana Man Accused Of Secretly Meeting Teen Girl, Taking Her From Home

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana, Texas, man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old Nashville, Ark., girl who was reported missing in February has been charged in Bowie County with unlawful restraint.

Alba Wuilian Adrian Nunez, 22, allegedly traveled to Nashville, Ark., on Feb. 23 to meet and have sexual contact with a teen girl who would be reported as missing and endangered two days later, according to a probable cause affidavit. After the first meeting Feb. 23, Nunez allegedly dropped the girl off near her home and traveled back to Texarkana, Texas.

Two days later, the girl was reported missing and investigators using information gleaned from her social media accounts were able to identify Nunez as someone who might have information regarding her location. Investigators with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety – who had been asked to assist the Arkansas State Police – located Nunez at a residence in the 1200 block of Dillon St.

Nunez allegedly admitted to having met the girl on Feb. 23 and to having picked her up a second time on Feb. 25. Nunez reportedly told the Texas investigators that he had left the girl at a location in Wylie, Texas, which is more than two hours from Texarkana and over three hours from the girl’s home in Nashville.

Police in Wylie, Texas, were immediately notified and the girl was recovered and returned to her home in Nashville, according to the affidavit.

Nunez has been charged in Bowie County with unlawful restraint, a felony offense punishable by two to ten years in prison in the event of a conviction.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000.