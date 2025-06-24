Texarkana Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of sexually assaulting a relative’s 14-year-old daughter is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $150,000.

Anthony Ladun “Pooh” Scott, 42, faces five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Scott allegedly picked up the girl from her parent’s home on May 31, stopping for fast food before taking her to his home in the Sunset Ridge Mobile Home Park, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

The girl was reportedly using an electronic tablet when Scott called her into the bedroom, locking the door behind him. Scott allegedly put the girl on his bed and asked her if she had ever “smoked, drank or had sex.”

Scott allegedly asked the girl if she wanted to “try it,” after she replied that she had “never done any of that.”

The girl was reportedly shaking and crying and had said, “no,” multiple times as Scott forcibly assaulted her. The girl’s parents were able to tell something was wrong when she got home and reportedly confronted Scott after she made an outcry of sexual abuse.

An attorney of record was not listed for Scott as of Monday afternoon. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.