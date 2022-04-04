Texarkana man charged with negligent homicide in fatal October crash

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Ark.: A Texarkana man has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a wreck in October that took a woman’s life.

John Cochran, 40, was allegedly traveling at twice the posted speed limit as he drove a 2004 BMW northbound on U.S. Highway 71 on the afternoon of Oct. 14. Rebecca Hill French, 65, was allegedly driving westbound on East Third Street in a 2006 Taurus when she made an illegal turn.

Cochran, who had the right of way, struck the driver’s side of the Taurus, which spun into an abandoned building.

Blood results received in January allegedly show Cochran had a blood alcohol level of .09. Driver’s may be charged with driving while intoxicated at .08 or higher.

Cochran faces a fine up to $15,000, five to 20 years in prison, or both, if convicted. He is currently free on a $25,000 bond.

