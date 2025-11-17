Texarkana Man Facing False Imprisonment, Child Endangerment Charges In Arkansas

Sponsor

ASHDOWN, Ark–A Texarkana man accused of forcing his child’s mother into a car outside a high school game last year in Ashdown before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Bowie County, Texas, is facing felony charges of false imprisonment and child endangerment, according to court records filed Thursday.

Martreveus “Trey” Jackson, 30, was allegedly observed by an off-duty Ashdown Police Dept. detective involved in a disturbance with a woman in the parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit. The detective alerted an on-duty Little River County Sheriff’s deputy and they allegedly observed Jackson push the woman into a Dodge truck.

Despite the uniformed deputy giving verbal commands to stop and banging on the outside of the truck, Jackson allegedly drove off. As he did, the detective noticed there was a child in the vehicle.

The two law men pursued the truck in the deputy’s patrol unit with lights and sirens, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Out of concern for the safety of other motorists, the chase was ended as it entered Bowie County, Texas.

Later in the day of the car chase, the detective made contact with the woman Jackson had allegedly forced into his truck. She had allegedly been dropped back off near her car in Ashdown by Jackson after he fled from officers with his 8-year-old son in the front seat and his mother in the back.

Jackson made an initial court appearance Nov. 4 and was released from jail the following day on a $25,000 bond, court records show. He has been ordered to have no contact with the mother of his child.

If convicted of false imprisonment, Jackson faces three to ten years in prison and a possible fine up to $10,000. If convicted of child endangerment or fleeing, he faces up to six years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both on each count.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tom Cooper.