Texarkana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Robbery in Atlanta

Three men from Texarkana were recently arrested for aggravated robbery by Atlanta Police in Cass County Texas.

According to Atlanta Police, on Monday, December 30, 2019, the Atlanta Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a residence in the 1200 block of South Louise Street. The victim, a known drug dealer, stated that three male subjects armed with firearms had kicked his door in and robbed him and then fled the scene.

The vehicle was located a short distance away and stopped. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the subjects inside the vehicle and confirmed that they were the ones responsible for the aggravated robbery that had just occurred and arrests were made. Officers located a large amount of marihuana and Ecstasy inside the vehicle along with property that was stolen during the commission of the robbery. Officers also recovered a considerable amount of money along with three pistols and two rifles, including the pistol that was used to commit the robbery, in the vehicle.

Officers then arrested the following people:

Ahmad Isaiah-Shavon Dickerson, 21, of Texarkana, Texas

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Aggravated Robbery ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 > = 4 grams < 200 grams: Ecstasy ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Endangering a Child ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marihuana > = ¼ ounce < 5 pounds – a State Jail Felony

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – a Class A Misdemeanor

Shaddrick Deshun Dickerson, 18, of Texarkana, Texas

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Aggravated Robbery ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 > = 4 grams < 200 grams: Ecstasy ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Endangering a Child ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marihuana > = ¼ ounce < 5 pounds – a State Jail Felony

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – a Class A Misdemeanor

Terrance Lamar Robinson Jr., 22, of Texarkana, Texas

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Aggravated Robbery ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 > = 4 grams < 200 grams: Ecstasy ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity ( Endangering a Child ) – a 1st Degree Felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marihuana > = ¼ ounce < 5 pounds – a State Jail Felony

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – a Class A Misdemeanor

All three subjects were booked into the Cass County Sheriff’s Office – Jail Division for housing with bonds totaling approximately $375,000.00.