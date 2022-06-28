Texarkana Police Arrest Several Gang Members Connected to LCB/I-30 Cartel

Advertisement

An eighteen-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks.

As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder for hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.

Detectives believe that the group was also involved in the shooting of a 35-year-old victim as he sat in a vehicle outside a business in the 1700 block of W. 3rd on July 15, 2021. This happened only minutes after another man was tied up inside his W. 16th Street home and robbed at gunpoint by several men.

Charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Murder are:

Courtney Hope, 33, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.21 million bond).

Van Grissom, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cedric Alexander, 21, Wall, MS – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1 million bond).

Calvin Gardner, 31, Desoto, TX– being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cornell Brown, 30, Memphis, TN – being held in MCSO for Capital Murder in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana AR. A hold has been placed on him for the felony warrants issued for Texas incidents.

Charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery:

Vonquildric Abraham, 29, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($200,331 bond).

Derial Greenwood, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($80,000 bond).

Courtney Williams, 32, Memphis, TN – in custody in Mississippi and awaiting extradition to Texas.

Detectives also obtained felony warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery late last week for Markeis Richardson, 35, of Texarkana, TX. If you know where he can be found, please give us a call at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

The extensive investigation, which has involved a number of area law enforcement agencies as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation, is still going on.

Chief Kevin Schutte said, “I’m very proud of the extraordinary work of our detectives. These were not easy cases by any standard. They had to pull out just about every tool in their investigative toolbox to finally be able to get to the bottom of what happened and discover the truth. They’ve simply refused to give up – and they’re still going. We expect more arrests to be made soon. We’re asking that anyone who might have any information about these crimes – or any other crimes that LCB/I-30 Cartel has committed or is directly involved in – to reach out to either Detective Cliff Harris or Detective Tabitha Smith.”

