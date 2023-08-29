Texarkana Texas Police Investigating Shooting

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a shooting the occurred at a house on the corner of Jerome St. and Milam St. in Texarkana Tuesday morning.

According to police, one person was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

Police are currently on scene waiting for a search warrant to search the residence. Jerome St. is currently closed at Miliam while the investigation is underway.

This is an ongoing story that we will update as we learn more details. Check back with TXKtoday.com for the latest.