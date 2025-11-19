Texarkana Volunteer Coach Now Accused Of Child Sex Abuse In 5 AR Counties

Sponsor

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark–A former volunteer coach from Texarkana, Ark., who is already facing child sex abuse allegations in Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Hempstead counties is facing new charges in Lafayette County, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Alejandro Mendoza, 36, is facing a single charge of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and three counts of electronic facilitation of child sexual abuse in Lafayette County. Mendoza now stands accused of molesting at least 10 girls across the five counties.

The charges against Mendoza have been piling up since he was first arrested last year in Nevada County. Including the charges filed this month in Lafayette County, Mendoza is facing around 20 felony counts, some of which are punishable by up to life in prison.

Mendoza is accused of targeting at least one child when she was 12 and court records indicate other alleged victims were below the age of 15. In addition to the charges filed this month in Lafayette County, Mendoza is facing counts of rape, indecency with a child by exposure, sexual grooming of a child and internet stalking of a child, court records show.

In the Lafayette County case, Mendoza allegedly engaged in misconduct with a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly brought her fast food and gave her money in exchange for intimate photos, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mendoza is currently being held in the Nevada County jail. His bails across the state total more than $4 million.