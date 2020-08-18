Third arrest made in home invasion murder of Texarkana father

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested a third suspect last week in the Nov. 9 shooting of a local father and husband in the family’s Texarkana, Texas, apartment.

Kentraile Collins Jr., 17, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of capital murder in the death of 31-year-old Craig Garner. Collins is being held in the Bowie County jail and bond is set at $1 million.

Days after the shooting Nov. 9 police arrested Daveon Woods and Cameron Ware. A jury was chosen Monday in Woods’ case and the trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston, Texas.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Woods forced someone at gunpoint to give him and the other defendants a ride to the River Crossing Apartments around 1 a.m. Woods, Ware and Collins allegedly kicked in the door to Garner’s apartment where he, his wife and children were sleeping.

Garner was shot with bullets from two different caliber firearms. Woods allegedly had a .40 caliber handgun in his possession at the time of his arrest which has been identified as firing a bullet that killed Garner.

Collins was identified as a suspect when investigators were preparing for trial and witnesses provided the new information. The witnesses had allegedly been threatened to keep the information about Collins’ involvement from law enforcement.

Woods and Ware are now 18 but they were 17 at the time of Garner’s murder. Because they were 17 at the time of the alleged crime they do not face the death penalty or life without parole as adults convicted of capital murder do. The men face life with parole possible after 40 years under Texas criminal statutes.

Woods’ trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday and conclude when a verdict is reached.

