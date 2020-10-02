Two arrested and charged with cruelty to animals

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Animal Control Division is investigating a case of suspected animal cruelty by two Texarkana, Texas residents. Janice Cole, 59 and Raymond Cole, 72 were arrested Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and charged with eleven (11) counts of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (class A misdemeanor) and one count of Tampering with Evidence (third degree felony). Total bond for each is $250,000. Both suspects remain in Bi-State Jail.

No further details have been released about the investigation.

If anyone has information about the case, please call (903) 798-3535.

