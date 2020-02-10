Two Arrested and Facing Capital Murder Charges for Shooting

Advertisement

Two people are in custody for the murder of 23-year-old Phillip Lee.

According to Texarkana, Ark. Police on Saturday, 22-year-old Jacquain Tyson turned himself in to police at the Bi State Justice Center. Tyson was charged with one count of Capitol Murder.

On Monday Texarkana Police developed information that 23-year-old Keanu White may be hiding from police in Little Rock, AR. Working with Little Rock P.D., task force officers there were able to locate and take White into custody Monday evening. White will be brought back to Texarkana where he will be formally charged with Capitol Murder.

Detective Wayne Easley, Detective Jason Haak and Sgt. Paul Nall continue their investigation into the murder of Phillip Lee last Monday morning. More arrests may result from their investigation.

As with any crime in Texarkana, if you have information on this homicide please call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or (903) 794-STOP.

