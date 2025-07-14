Two Indicted For Murder, Assault In May Shooting In Texarkana

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Two men accused in the fatal shooting of one and wounding of another have been indicted for murder and aggravated assault by a Bowie County grand jury.

Benjamin Cole Brem, 24, and Phajae Lajonte Moore, 19, are facing a murder charge in the May 10 death of 21-year-old Jaylon Betts. The pair have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a gunshot injury suffered by a 52-year-old man who was also shot during the incident at a residence in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Both shooting victims may not have been the intended target of the gunfire, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators were able to identify Brem and Moore as suspects through a number of witness interviews, with some relating that they saw the pair shortly after the midnight shooting dressed in all black and ski masks. A review of one of the defendants’ phones allegedly showed them discussing the need for a gas can, which investigators surmised was needed to put gas in a stolen SUV used during the crime to avoid service station cameras.

A man who was at the residence, told investigators that he and the 52-year-old victim, who is his father, were in a bedroom when bullets started flying and struck the older man in the leg. Another man reportedly took refuge in a bathroom to avoid the gunfire. Betts was found in the living room with a gunshot wound to his head, the affidavit said.

Both men face five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty of murder and two to 20 years if convicted of aggravated assault.

In addition to those charges, Brem also faces a felony domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend by choking her on April 14.

Brem is also charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a gunpoint holdup of two employees May 29 at the Red River Federal Credit Union on West 7th Street in Texarkana. The employees were loading cash-filled cassettes into an ATM when Brem and a second suspect allegedly pulled up in a black sedan.

Brem and the unidentified man were allegedly dressed in dark-colored, hooded jackets and Brem allegedly pointed a pink and black handgun at the employees. Brem and his accomplice allegedly got away with $98,000 of the bank’s funds, according to the affidavit.

A short time after the incident, the ATM cash cassettes, emptied of the money, along with a pink and black handgun, were found at the intersection of Terry Street and S. Wake Village Road. Investigators were allegedly able to link Brem to the pistol through the weapon’s registered owner, who reportedly indicated Brem had taken it without her consent.

If convicted of the domestic violence assault, Brem faces two to ten years. If found guilty of aggravated robbery, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

Both Brem and Moore are currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at more than $1 million, records show.

The cases have been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson has been appointed to represent Brem while Texarkana lawyer John Delk has been appointed to represent Moore.