Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession

ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve.

When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he snoozed while parked at a pump, they allegedly observed a glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth in the pocket of the sweatshirt he was wearing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brown powder found in a glass container in the driver’s seat allegedly tested positive for fentanyl but it was not weighed out of caution given the potential dangers that come with even accidental exposure to a small amount of the powerful drug.

“The substance weighs less than two grams according to my training and experience working narcotics related cases,” the affidavit said. “An actual weight was not taken due to the hazards of fentanyl. It will be tested and weighed at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory,”

Methamphetamine weighing over 13 grams was allegedly found in the driver’s side door pocket and another glass “smoking device” was allegedly found in the car’s ashtray.

Rothmeyer has been charged by prosecutors in Little River County, Arkansas, with possession of methamphetamine, greater than 10 grams but under 200 grams, and with possession of fentanyl, court records show. If convicted of the meth charge, he faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000. If convicted of possessing fentanyl, Rothmeyer faces a fine up to $10,000 and three to ten years in an Arkansas prison.

