Wanted Fugitive Charles Brooks Arrested in Sherman

Charles Brooks Jr. had been on the run since January 11 before he was arrested Sunday at a Sherman, Texas bar. He is currently in custody at the Grayson County jail.

Charles Brooks, Jr. of Atlanta, Texas had been on the loose after cutting his ankle monitor off. Brooks was arrested in May of 2021 for beating two year old Blake Sampson within “inches of his life.” He was originally arrested on a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause severe bodily injury and serious mental deficiency or impairment. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of 99 years or life in prison and/or a maximum fine of $10,000.

Blake Sampson remains in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury, and a number of other associated injuries received through the alleged attack by Brooks. Blake will need 24 hour care for the foreseeable future.

