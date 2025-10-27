Woman Accused Of Attempting To Run Over Ex Charged With Assault

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman who allegedly tried to run over her estranged husband and father of her children as he fled across the grounds of a Texarkana apartment complex has been charged in Bowie County with aggravated assault.

Ruthera Mariel Brown, 41, faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Police were called Oct. 13 to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of W. 16th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. As members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department headed toward the scene, they caught sight of Brown driving a black 2014 Ford Flex and Brown reportedly stopped to speak with the officers.

Brown’s estranged husband, 52, told investigators that Brown had been behaving erratically and had chased him in her car across the grounds of the complex. The man reported that Brown struck his ankle, causing an injury.

Brown allegedly claimed she had only chased the man on foot after asking him for money. Video footage from a home security camera allegedly showed that Brown drove after the man across the grounds of the complex, striking a pillar and causing $500 in damage.

Brown is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $30,000.

Her case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. The Bowie County Public Defender’s Office is representing Brown.