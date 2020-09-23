Woman accused of pepper spraying her ex, his wife and a baby

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police have charged a local woman with assault and injury to a child for an alleged attack on the father of her 1-year-old son earlier this month.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to a convenience store in the 2100 block of Texas Blvd. Sept. 15. When they arrived they found a man pouring milk on his face in an attempt to neutralize the effect of the spray. The man and his wife told police that the mother of the man’s 1-year-old son had pepper sprayed them as they sat in their parked car with the windows down watching another child’s football practice on Texas Blvd.

Branda Danielle Hope, 32, allegedly tried to take her 1-year-old son from the back seat of the car after pepper spraying the father and his wife. They were able to stop Hope and she left after a crowd began to gather.

Police called LifeNet to the scene to assist with the decontamination and the 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child allegedly had a red and swollen face from the pepper spray.

Hope has been charged with two counts of assault and with injury to a child. She is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

The case is assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

