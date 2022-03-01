Woman charged with felony animal cruelty accused of leaving dogs to starve

Advertisement

A woman who allegedly left two dogs in an empty house after she moved out has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty in Miller County, Arkansas.

Alyssa Lee Ann Monaghan, 23, was arrested on the charge Feb. 14 in connection with a deceased dachshund found along with a larger dog inside an empty residence Nov. 14 in the 6300 block of Miller County 10.

According to probable cause documents, Miller County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call from a concerned neighbor. The neighbor said he had seen Monaghan moving belongings from the residence over “the past few weeks” and became concerned when he saw the larger of her two dogs poking his head outside a broken window.

“Deputies observed the home in disarray. There was trash and dog urine and feces throughout the home,” documents state.

There was no electricity in the residence and blood was smeared throughout. A black and tan dachshund was discovered dead on the bedroom floor.

“The dog was severely malnourished with its ribs and hip bones protruding,” documents state.

A larger dog was found alive but was also allegedly suffering from malnutrition.

Deputies did not observe any food or water left out for the animals.

Mongahan is free on a $15,000 bond. She is prohibited from owning or possessing any animals while her felony case is pending in Miller County.

