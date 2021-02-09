Woman indicted for witness tampering

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a Texarkana woman for witness tampering in connection with a theft case.

Gwendolyn Ruth Block, 59, was indicted in April 2020 for allegedly stealing and using a debit card belonging to an elderly woman in Nash, Texas, she had worked for as a caretaker. according to a probable cause affidavit. The elderly woman reported the theft to Nash police in October 2019.

On Sept. 25, the 76-year-old woman reported to police that Block had come to her home the day before and pressured her to sign a form dropping the theft charge. The woman reported that Block “knocked heavily” on her door and stood in such a way that she could not tell who was outside.

When the elderly woman opened the door, Block allegedly pushed her way in and stated that the woman needed to sign a paper from the District Attorney’s Office so she wouldn’t go to jail.

The woman said she was fearful of Block so she told her she would sign the paper. When Block went to get the paper, the elderly woman closed the door and locked it until family members arrived to assist her.

The woman reported that Block began harassing her with phone calls the day after coming to her home and had said she would be coming back.

Block was indicted Thursday for witness tampering and faces two to ten years in prison if found guilty. She faces two to ten years if convicted of debit card abuse.

