Woman ordered to pay $135,000 in restitution, serve jail time, for theft from employer

A woman who embezzled more than $135,000 from a local beauty supply company must pay restitution and serve time in jail as a condition of probation.

Denesha Ann Douglass, 39, pocketed cash almost daily which was supposed to be deposited into an account for State Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, during 2017 and 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. The owner suspected Douglass was stealing and reported her concerns to Texarkana, Texas, police.

Detective Cody Harris reviewed business financial documents for the period of June 2017 to June 2018 and determined that Douglass failed to deposit over $135,000 in sales revenue during that time period. He noted that on the days that Douglass prepared the bank deposit, the amount actually deposited into the bank was routinely less than that reflected on falsified bank deposit slips that she provided her employer. The amount on the falsified deposit slips matched the funds expected on the daily transaction audit report.

Douglass pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement for a term of probation. At a sentencing hearing this week, 5th District Judge Bill Miller agreed to the probation but added a 120-day jail sanction as a condition of probation.

Miller ordered Douglass to pay back the money she stole from State Beauty Supply during her term of probation as well as a $10,000 fine. Douglass was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service also.

Douglass received a term of deferred adjudication probation. If she successfully completes probation, Douglass will not have a conviction for the theft on her criminal record.

If Douglass fails to comply with probation conditions she could face prison time up to 10 years.

